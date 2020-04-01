Home | News | General | COVID-19: What we discussed with Buhari on palliatives to poor – Boss Mustapha

The Federal Government has said it’s working on plans to fine-tune its Coronavirus palliatives for the poor and vulnerable to make them more effective.

Boss Mustapha, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, who is also the Presidential Task Force(PTF) Chairman, disclosed this at the daily briefing on COVID-19 Abuja, NAN reports.

“Early today, the PTF held a teleconference with Buhari to give him a well-rounded update on the National Response.

“The interaction was robust and rich in guidance,” he said.

Mustapha said that most Nigerians shall be reached very soon.

He said that the government will continue to pursue detection, testing, isolating, care and management of Coronavirus as its strategy.

He appealed to Nigerians to continue to obey the order to stay at home, maintain personal hygiene, avoid large gatherings of people and report to health authorities whenever the symptoms were observed.

