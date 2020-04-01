Home | News | General | COVID-19: Why Americans may stay at home till 2022 – Harvard researchers

A new projection from researchers from the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, indicated that the United States of America may have to continue to observe the stay-at-home order until 2022, unless a coronavirus vaccine becomes quickly available.

The findings, which were published in the journal Science on Tuesday, contradict the White House’s projections of a Coronavirus ending by summer.

CNN reports that the team at the Harvard School of Public Health used facts about Covid-19 and other Coronaviruses to create possible scenarios of the current pandemic ravaging the US and the entire world.

The Harvard School of Public Health said, ”Intermittent distancing may be required into 2022 unless critical care capacity is increased substantially or a treatment or vaccine becomes available.

“Even in the event of apparent elimination, SARS-CoV-2 surveillance should be maintained since resurgence in contagion could be possible as late as 2024.

”The virus would come back fairly quickly once restrictions are lifted, if people will become immune to the new Coronavirus after they have been infected is not yet known.”

Dr. Marc Lipsitch, an author on the study and an epidemiology professor at the Harvard School of Public Health, also said that “If intermittent distancing is the approach that’s chosen, it may be necessary to do it for several years, which is obviously a very long time.”

However, Robert Redfield, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention also added that social distancing is one of the most powerful weapons against COVID-19.

He said, “If we can just maximize that social distancing, we can limit this virus’s ability.”

