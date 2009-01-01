BREAKING: Nigeria records 34 new coronavirus cases; 18 in Lagos, 12 in Kano as total hits 407
- 2 hours 43 minutes ago
- 1
- 0
The Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed 34 new coronavirus cases in the country.
The agency broke the news in a tweet late Wednesday.
“Thirty-four new cases of #COVID19 have been reported as follows: 18 Lagos , 12 in Kano. 2 in Katsina, 1 in Delta, 1 in Niger. As at 11:20 pm 15th April there are 407 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria. 128 have been discharged with 12 deaths,” the tweet read.
“Thirty-four new cases of #COVID19 have been reported as follows:
18 Lagos
12 in Kano
2 in Katsina
1 in Delta
1 in Niger
“As at 11:20 pm 15th April there are 407 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria. 128 have been discharged with 12 deaths.”
At the presidential task force on COVID-19 briefing earlier on Wednesday, Chikwe Ihekweazu, NCDC director-general, said the country’s testing capacity had increased to “about 3,000”, but added that there were bottlenecks with collection of samples.
He added that the centre would also unveil a testing/diagnostic strategy, which would take into account ongoing efforts to curtail the spread of coronavirus.
The NCDC has also issued new guidelines outlining recommendations on the use of home-made face masks for non-medical professionals.
According to the centre, cloth masks can offer some form of protection, especially for the nose and the mouth, but should be accompanied with other preventive measures such as regular washing or sanitising of the hands, as well as social/physical distancing.
As of 11:20 pm on April 15, the number of states with confirmed cases of COVID-19 are:
Lagos- 232
FCT- 58
Osun- 20
Kano- 16
Edo- 15
Oyo- 11
Ogun- 9
Katsina- 7
Bauchi- 6
Kaduna- 6
Akwa Ibom- 6
Kwara- 4
Delta- 4
Ondo- 3
Enugu- 2
Ekiti- 2
Rivers-2
Niger- 2
Benue- 1
Anambra- 1
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles