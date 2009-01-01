Home | News | General | Barcelona star reveals the area he is better than club captain Lionel Messi

Martin Braithwaite has claimed that he is the fastest player in the present Barcelona squad.

The Danish striker was an emergency signing from Leganes after Barca ruled Ousmane Dembele out for the rest of the season.

He has made three appearances so far for La Blaugrana before the outbreak of the deadly Coronavirus.

Braithwaite was asked in a question and answer section on Twitter that if there is anything Messi can not do.

He replied: "If there is, I haven’t seen it yet."

Braithwaite was also asked who is the fastest player in the club and he confidently responded: "You are talking to him."

The former Middlesbrough star went on to name Brazil's Ronaldo and Muhammad Ali as his two idols.

He also claimed that his favourite Barcelona moment was Andres Iniesta's equalizer against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

"There are so many," he said. "But I clearly remember Iniesta’s equalizer against Chelsea in 2009."

The 28-year-old however, named former Real Madrid midfielder among his favourite Danish players.

"Allan Simonsen, Michael Laudrup & Peter Schmeichel," he said when asked to name his top three Danish stars, before adding: "I have so many things to achieve so I have not thought about that yet."

