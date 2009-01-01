Home | News | General | Wilder comes up with another interesting excuse on why he lost to Fury

- Deontay Wilder has said that he was not himself before the match with Tyson Fury

- The Bronze Bomber lost his belt to the British heavyweight after the fight was stopped

- Wilder and Fury will go neck to neck for the third time in a trilogy fight

Deontay Wilder has claimed he felt like a zombie during his loss to Tyson Fury who was crowned the new WBC champion.

The Bronze Bomber was knocked down thrice in the encounter and the fight was eventually stopped in the seventh round.

The American fighter came up with various excuses including the costume he wore into the ring being too heavy. Now he cis claiming he was not himself minutes before the fight.

Wilder also believes Fury can not be called the champion yet, claiming that they still have scores to settle in the trilogy.

"I don't see Fury as a champion," he told the PBC podcast.

NFF chairman Pinnick reveals if Gernot Rohr will remain as Super Eagles boss amid contract speculation

"He ain't the champion yet, we still got one more fight left. He knows that wasn't me.

"Everything that happened, happened in the last 15 minutes before the fight. There's a lot of things that went wrong.

"There's a lot of things that I don't even want to talk about at this moment in time.

"I'm still reflecting on certain things, I can't believe the things that happened to me, and they happened at that point in time in my career.

"Maybe I'll come out with some things as things unfold and I get into camp, but I'm still reflecting on it and I've figured some things out.

"People that know boxing know that wasn't Deontay Wilder that night, I was a zombie that night.

"I can't talk about a lot of things, but you can tell from when I took off my mask, to other certain things I was doing.

COVID-19: Comedian Sydney Talker apologises for criticising NCDC over poor treatment, says his actions were not intentional

"The first fight and the second fight was two different people.

"I was in retreat mode but in the first fight I was on the hunt, that night I wasn't myself, I felt like a zombie.

"There's a lot of things I can't say."

PAY ATTENTION: Become a member of the leading sports Facebook group 'Naija Football Fan

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported that Floyd Mayweather has denied he lost a tooth during a fight with boxer Marcos Maidana.

The Argentine boxer recently posted his pendant on Instagram claiming Mayweather's tooth was wrapped around the golden necklace.

"The tooth of Floyd Mayweather that Marcos 'El Chino' Maidana will use in his chain."

But the Money Man has fired back at the 36-year-old denying he never lost a tooth in their rematch in 2014.

Nigeria still needs Vincent Enyeama, Maradona was my toughest opponent - Peter Rufai | Legit TV

Ighalo makes stunning revelation of what poverty did to him during his childhood days (it has to do with Man Utd)

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...