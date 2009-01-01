Pensioners beg Buhari to be included in palliatives

The pensioners said that their inclusion in the palliatives has become imperative because of their vulnerability and the need to have money to feed and buy drugs so as to stay alive as the lockdown lasts.

President-General of Federal Parastatals and Private Sector Pensioners’ Association of Nigeria, FEPPPAN, Chief Temple Ubani in a statement on Thursday said that the Senior Citizens were passing through serious hardship due to the lockdown order by President Buhari and some states.

According to him, “We most humbly request the President to please include Nigerian Retirees spread all over the Nigerian States and the FCT in the palliatives meant for distribution to vulnerable Nigerians. Pensioners are among the most vulnerable in any community because of their age and health.



“These Pensioners can be reached most effectively through their pay-points; such as: The Treasury Funded through PTAD, The Self Funding and Private Sector Pensioners through their former Employers and, The Contributory Pensioners through their PFAs.

“Though our Union was registered to care for Federal Parastatals and Private Sector Pensioners in Nigeria, in a matter like this, we are under obligation to be our brothers keeper, hence the general appeal for all Pensioners.

“We appeal to Government to avoid sending palliatives meant for the vulnerable Nigerian Pensioners to none pensioners for distribution or adopt any other distribution mode that will work hardship for the Pensioners, especially the Federal Government funded and Private Sector Pensioners.”

The FEPPPAN boss commended pensioners across the country for adhearing to government’s stay-at-home and stay safe order, as a measure to curtail the spread of the novel Coronavirus.

