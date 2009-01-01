COVID-19: MFM G.O Olukoya lists effects of Coronavirus on individuals, politicians, reveals only solution





The founder and General Overseer of Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries (MFM), Dr. Daniel Olukoya, on Wednesday, highlighted what the deadly coronavius has done to Nigeria, politicians and Nigerians.





Olukoya, who spoke during the church’s Manna water live broadcast, said nothing happens in the spiritual and physically without the permission of the Almighty.





Calling on Nigerians to pray for peace in the world and not panic, the cleric listed some of the effects of the virus on politicians and Nigerians.





He said “the virus is teaching the human race a vivid lesson that God is the Almighty and human race are just humans

“The human race has rested from their recklessness, Human beings have learnt how to bow their proud heads and think quietly





“The greedy heart of some many people is being purified, many mouths is being purified. People who do not pray are now praying. This is what I call holiness by fire by force.





“Suddenly nobody is thinking about business, many have abandoned their concubines. No more spending lavishly on artists.”





He, therefore, called for sober reflection, while advising Christians to prepare for the second coming of Jesus Christ.





Olukoya also prayed for the governemnt to get divine wisdom to handle the pandemic, adding that he hopes politicians turn a new leaf.





“People are no longer Gluttonous. This is the time for sober reflection, time for thinking deeply on how we live our life. Some now have the strength of management, we understand that’s going to church is not the same as going to God. Money is now useless to the rich, fathers understand why it is necessary to have a family.





“Hopefully this one will touch politicians to turn a new leaf. Tragically and sorrowfully the most busiest place now are places people fear most, the hospitals and morgues.





“It is time to assess how you live your life. It is time to put your house together and prepare for the second coming,” he said.

