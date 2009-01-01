Covid-19: Amazing couple dump marriage plans, get to work to treat coronavirus patients
- 2 hours 39 minutes ago
- 1
- 0
- Linas Beliūnas in a viral post on Monday, April 13, shared a romantic picture of a couple who are health workers
- The doctors held written notes which said that though they ought to be getting married, they had to cancel plans for their office calls
- The sacrifice of the couple joined several others who have had to forsake their personal interests
While it may be an overstated fact that health workers are making extra efforts to ensure people's safety during coronavirus pandemic, the individual sacrifices they make may not be getting the needed attention.
Linas Beliūnas, a fintech expert, shared the photo of a couple on his LinkedIn on Monday, April 13, to show how they placed people's needs over theirs.
The said couple who were supposed to be married dumped their plans for that and resumed work to attend to the increasing number of coronavirus cases.
In a romantic photoshoot, the couple kissed and held cardboards that read: "We should be getting married today but instead we went to work for you. So, stay at home for us".
The picture of the couple in their hospital uniform as they went back to work. Photo source: LinkedIn
Source: UGC
Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Nothing proves the adage that desperate times call for desperate measures like the action taken by an Indonesian village, Kepuh, on Java Island in dealing with the spread of coronavirus.
The village employed a part of its folklore which said ghostly figures (pocong) stand for the trapped souls of the dead to make people stay at home.
Kepuh enlisted the help of volunteers to dress as ghosts so that people can be scared of coming out of their houses and discouraged from forming any kind of social gathering.
It should be noted that there are only 4,500 cases of the virus and 400 people who have died from it as confirmed by John Hopkins University.
The response to the desperate move was initially trivialised as people trooped out to see the performing ghosts.
A resident, however, said that things later improved as people started staying inside more, adding that they would not even come out for prayers.
PAY ATTENTION: Download our mobile app to enjoy the latest news
"Since the pocong appeared, parents and children have not left their homes. And people will not gather or stay on the streets after evening prayers,” the resident said.
The idea was planned by the head of the village’s youth group, Anjar Pancaningtyas, in collaboration with local police.
"We wanted to be different and create a deterrent effect because pocong are spooky and scary," head of the youth group said.
NAIJ.com (naija.ng) -> Legit.ng: We have upgraded to serve you better
God has given me the cure for Coronavirus - Primate Ayodele | Legit TV
[embedded content]
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles