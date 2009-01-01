Home | News | General | Uproar as WWE sack 21 superstars including Dave Maverick, Kurt Angle, because of 1 reason

- WWE fans express sadness as their superstars are allowed to go

- The Entertainment Company says it has been financially affected by the coronavirus crisis

- Popular wrestlers Kurt Angle and Drake Maverick were also affected in the shake-up

At least 21 wrestling superstars have been released by the World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) as the company suffer huge financial crisis, no thanks to the coronavirus crisis, Daily Star reports.

The company on Wednesday night, April 16, said that they were making cuts amid the coronavirus outbreak which has killed more than 134,000 across the globe.

On hearing the news, fans expressed shock and have thrown their weight of support on the entertainers who have been hit by the decision.

Superstars including Kurt Angle and Drake Maverick were also affected and fans are worried about how they will be entertained while they stay at home during the lockdown.

Despite the crisis, WWE is one of the sports that continue to operate, but the owners have now said that they are cutting off some of the stars.

Other ways to cut down cash flow was announced including reduction in salaries, cutting down on operational expenses, cutting talent expenses and a host of others.

Former tag team champions Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows, former cruiserweight champion Lio Rush, former 24/7 champion Maverick, former Intercontinental champion Zack Ryder and former US champion Rusev were among stars that have been released.

Referee Mike Chioda, who was the longest-tenured referee in WWE history, having been with the company for more than 20 years, also was let go.

The released wrestlers and producers who were released are Angle, Maverick (real name James Curtin), Curt Hawkins (Brian Myers), Karl Anderson (Chad Allegra), Luke Gallows (Drew Hankinson), Heath Slater (Heath Miller), Eric Young (Jeremy Fritz), Rowan (Joseph Ruud), Sarah Logan (Sarah Rowe), Mike Chioda, Mike Kanellis (Mike Bennett), EC3 (Michael Hutter), Aiden English (Matthew Rehwoldt), Lio Rush (Lionel Green), Primo (Edwin Colon) and Epico (Orlando Colon Nieves).

“So I have just been told that as of today I have been released from my WWE contract,” Maverick said.

"I'm very fortunate that WWE is still allowing me to compete in the NXT Interim Cruiserweight Title tournament, but it's very likely that those will be the last matches that I ever have."

Fans also took to social media to send their best wishes to Maverick and other WWE stars affected by the cuts.

“Wow man sorry. When 1 door closes another opens,” wrote one fan.

“I am so sorry that has happened to you brother my heart goes out to you,” said another.

Legit.ng earlier reported that WWE legendary star Undertaker has narrated how he suffered a broken nose in the hands of Rey Mysterio during a tense bout back in 2010.

The meeting was among the four the two superstars squared off on WWE television during their illustrious wrestling career.

Undertaker picked the horror injury midway through their fight on a SmackDown episode.

