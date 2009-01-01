Home | News | General | Lockdown: FG set to fulfil free power supply promise, pays N200bn to boost gas supply to power plants

- FG says N200 billion has been paid to improve gas supply as part of efforts to ensure power stability during the coronavirus lockdown

- Mele Kyari, NNPC GMD, made the pleasant disclosure after meeting with the Minister of Power, Saleh Mamman, and other stakeholders

- Kyari said since the payment has been settled, Nigerians will now enjoy stable access to power supply during lockdown

In a bid to bring ease to Nigerians amid coronavirus lockdown, the federal government said it has approved the payment of N200 billion to improve gas supply to the power Generation Companies (GenCos).

Mele Kyari, the group managing director of Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), made this known on Wednesday, April 15, after meeting with the Minister of Power Saleh Mamman and the managing director of the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) Usman Gur Mohammed, Daily Trust reports.

Kyari noted that the priority of President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration is to bring comfort to Nigerians especially during the lockdown period, hence the decision to boost the power plants.

He stressed that the N200 billion and other payment-related issues have been resolved, adding that Nigerians during the lockdown period will have no problem with adequate power supply.

“The federal government has made payment of over N200 billion for power in the two or three days.

"'This will go a long way in making sure that those payment issues are resolved and we are engaging as government to make sure that those payment issues are fully settled,” the NNPC GMD said.

It would be recalled that the federal government and Distribution Companies (DisCos) earlier agreed to provide free electricity for all Nigerians.

According to Barrister Sunday Oduntan, the executive director of research and advocacy at the Association of Nigerian Electricity Distributors (ANED), on Wednesday, April 8, this gesture would last for two months.

Oduntan said that the offer is aimed at making "life easier, during the lockdown period. Details of implementation to come soon.”

He added that the DisCos are committed to aligning themselves with the National Assembly and the executive arm of the federal government which are both bent on coming up with more palliatives that will reduce the hardship of Nigerians at this difficult time.

