Queen of our household - John Legend and Chrissy Teigen celebrate daughter's birthday

Singer John Legend's daughter, Luna Simone, is a year older. The little girl celebrated her 4th birthday on Tuesday, April 14.

The singer and his wife, Chrissy Teigen, took to social media to celebrate their little girl. They shared adorable photos of Luna.

In a post on Instagram, 34-year-old Teigen shared a photo of Luna wearing a large gold crown and she described her daughter has the queen of the household. She stated that she could never have prayed for a better being in her life.

Legend, however, shared different photos of Luna in a post. He wished her a happy 4th birthday and noted that he is happy that he gets to be her father, friend, and teacher.

Despite the coronavirus lockdown in different parts of the world, the family found a way to make Luna's birthday special.

The singer shared a post explaining how they celebrated Luna's day. He noted that his wife decorated the house and Luna's preschool friends sent video messages to her to wish her happy birthday.

[embedded content]

