Yoruba movie star Abu Rasheed dies, celebrities react

It is indeed a trying time for the family members of popular Nigerian actor, Abu Rasheed, following the unfortunate and heartbreaking news of his passing.

The Nollywood actor was mostly known for his roles in Yoruba movies.

A friend identified and colleague identified as Sunny Alli shared the sad news of the actor’s passing on his official Instagram page.

Alli shared a photo of the deceased and prayed his soul to rest in peace.

See the post below:

Shortly after the news broke, several colleagues of the actor mourned the passing of the movie star and offered condolence messages.

Read some of the messages below:

shakitoyin.9: "May Allah accept and grant him aljana fridous and forgive his shortcomings and sins knowingly and unknowingly amin"

olaitansugar: " Uncle Sunny please tell me this is not true"

ayoadesanya: "My goodness"

veralogo: "A lots is happening in the whole World that we need to love the people God gave us..Tomorrow might be too late ..May his soul rest in peace."

wumitoriola: "Haaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaa we still saw and spoke at sir T birthday haaaaaaaaaa"

Also mourning the death of the movie star, actor and colleague Ibrahim Chatta, recounted the last encounter he had with Rasheed before his passing.

Chatta said: "I'm just in shock seeing this, this morning. I remember you running after me and moving around with me at Alhaji Taiwo Hassan Ogogo's birthday party. You called recently to invite me for your job. And I said to you that I had stopped working, now I wished I had said yes. Ah se o ti wa tan na niyen? Inna liLlahi wa inna ilehin Rajiun. Abubakr, I pray Allah forgive your sins"

See his post below:

