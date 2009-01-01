Home | News | General | Confident Anthony Joshua sends 1 urgent message to Fury amid unified heavyweight fight

- Anthony Joshua appears ready for the unified heavyweight fight this year

- The 30-year-old has sent a message to Tyson Fury to face him in the rings at an unknown date

- Both Joshua and Fury have mandatory challengers before this unified bout can happen

Two-time heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua has challenged recently crowned WBC champion Tyson Fury to a fight.

Both boxers are in possession of all the titles in their division following the Gypsy King's emphatic victory over Deontay Wilder in February.

Fury stunned the Bronze Bomber at the MGM Grand Arena two months back after making him kiss the canvass in the seventh round of their fight.

Talks are now ongoing with fans and stakeholders alike hoping to have a unified heavyweight bout anytime soon, despite Wilder triggering the trilogy clause in their contract.

With all things being equal, both Fury and the Bronze Bomber are expected to meet for the third time before any other fight.

But the boxer of Nigerian descent has now sent his compatriot a message, asking him for a dance in the rings.

He told Sky Sport: "Come fight me (Tyson Fury), If you really want to say you are number one, come and fight me. Let's get it on, I've got the rest of the belts so it only makes sense.

"That proves that I am the unified heavyweight champion of the world, he is the WBC champion of the world.

"What that will prove, me and him fighting is that there will be one dominant figure in the heavyweight division that will have all of the belts and become undisputed.

"So logically it says to prove yourself as number one, I have to fight Tyson Fury, and he fights against Anthony Joshua.

"And it will be cause for a great announcement after this whole pandemic we are facing right now. Come fight me, Tyson Fury."

Unlike the current WBC champion, Joshua has tasted defeat once in his heavyweight career after losing to Andy Ruiz in America last June.

The 30-year-old however regrouped and reclaimed his belts back after staging a rematch in Saudi Arabia last December.

Legit.ng earlier reported that the much anticipated undisputed bout between Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua will now likely to hold in February 2021, according to latest reports by Mirror.

An explosive all British fight has been planned for this year, but the continued crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic has forced officials to push further the date.

Both heavyweight champions were already due to defend their respective world titles in June 2020, but the dates have been pushed further, no thanks to coronavirus.

