Panic as 1 Liverpool superstar still gets death threats over mistake he made 2 years ago

Liverpool goalkeeper on loan at Besiktas Loris Karius still faces nightmares of insults and death threats from fans two years after his blunders against Real Madrid.

The Germany international committed two school-boy errors while in goal for the Reds in the Champions League final clash in 2018.

He was immediately offloaded to the Turkish League side that same summer while Alisson Becker was brought to Anfield in his stead.

Though he is contracted to the Merseyside outfit until 2022, he is not sure of returning to the club and he's already considering a move to a German club.

Karius admitted that fans have the right to be angry at any player, but believes there is a line the anger must not cross.

The 26-year-old said: "You can't blame fans for booing a player. They pay their money and have the right to be angry.

"But they cross the line when it comes to personal abuse and death threats. "I've had death threats myself at times.

"I can't take them seriously - they're sent from people who don't even show their face on their profile. "If I met them in the street they wouldn't open their mouths.

"Players are treated with extreme hostility on the internet. If I read everything that was written about me I wouldn't sleep for two days."

Karius claimed fans forgot how he was in goal all through the competition but the only thing they remembered was his mistakes in the final.

