Confusion in Barcelona as Spanish club set to offer 1 important player to Inter Milan as part of Lautaro Martinez’ deal

- Antoine Griezmann will be allowed to join Inter as part of Lautaro Martinez’ transfer deal

- Barcelona are keen on bringing the Argentine to the Camp Nou this summer

- Griezmann has been far from impressive since joining the La Liga club

The Frenchman will reportedly be part of the transfer deal that will see Inter Milan’s Lautaro Martinez move to the Camp Nou, according to reports by SunSport.

Barcelona have made the Argentine their major target when the transfer window opens, not minding Griezmann leaving the club, as part of the deal to bring in the 20-year-old who reportedly has a £92million release clause.

According to Italian outlet La Gazzetta dello Sport, Inter are doing everything to keep their most priced star, or at most, get good money from his trade.

Real Madrid are also interested in the 22-year-old and reports say Los Blancos will make a bid for the star when the summer transfer window opens, but Barca looks destined.

The Catalan giants are shopping for a long-term replacement for Luis Suarez at the Nou Camp.

Suarez is currently recuperating from a nagging knee injury, and at 33, the La Liga club are desperate in getting a formidable replacement.

However, since his staggering £107.6m transfer to Barcelona last summer, Griezmann has not impressed the Barcelona management.

He has made 26 appearances for the club and scoring just eight goals in all competitions this season and will be allowed to go.

However, Barcelona midfielder Ivan Rakitic has blasted his employers for their effort in seeing him leave the Camp Nou last year.

The FIFA 2018 World Cup finalists who joined the Catalans in 2014 has fallen down the pecking order after the arrival of Dutch star Frenkie de Jong.

According to the Guardian, the Croat has started only 10 of the Blaugrana's 27 Spanish League games so far this campaign.

And the 32-year-old has told the La Liga club not to treat him anyhow - adding that he will only be committed to a club that respects him.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Argentine superstar Lionel Messi has been linked with a move away from Barcelona once his current deal with the club expires in the summer of 2021.

According to Daily Star, the 32-year-old has a clause hidden in his deal which allows him to walk away from the club even before the expiration of his contract.

Italian League side Inter Milan have shown interest in bringing the forward to the Serie A probably to spark up another rivalry with Cristiano Ronaldo.

