Home | News | General | COVID-19: People in quarantine are having sex with each other-Health Ministry complains

It appears that surviving the deadly coronavirus is the least on the minds of some people in quarantine as some of them “have even begun having (sexual) affairs”.

The Ministry of Health permanent secretary in Uganda has revealed that people living in institutional quarantine in Uganda have started having sex with each other, reports say.

WatchDog Uganda reported Permanent Secretary Diana Atwine as having made the claims during a recent interview on Radio One talk show.

Diana Atwine disclosed that most of the people quarantined at hotels now move to rooms of others to go sleep with themselves which she said the Ministry of Health (MOH) is greatly concerned because the practice is jeopardizing the government’s efforts to curb the spreading of Coronavirus in Uganda.

“Ugandans are not serious. Some who are in quarantine have even begun having (sexual) affairs. They move to rooms of others in the hotels where we have placed them. Others like in Mulago move from their rooms to visit their colleagues who are in other rooms, this is too dangerous and it will distract our efforts,” said Atwiine.

She explained that the practice was partly the reason some people have not been released quarantine.

The discovery comes weeks after the country’s Ministry of Health announced 17 places to be used as isolation centres which include Hotels, Hospitals, lodges, and Universities, where over 232 people are placed under quarantine.

Uganda has over 50 cases of Coronavirus with 7 recoveries.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...