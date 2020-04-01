Home | News | General | COVID-19: 34 New Cases Confirmed . Total Now 407, 128 Discharged, 12 Deaths
COVID-19: 34 New Cases Confirmed . Total Now 407, 128 Discharged, 12 Deaths



Thirty-four new cases of #COVID19 have been reported as follows:

18 Lagos
12 in Kano
2 in Katsina
1 in Delta
1 in Niger

As at 11:20 pm 15th April there are 407 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria. 128 have been discharged with 12 deaths

