COVID-19: 34 New Cases Confirmed . Total Now 407, 128 Discharged, 12 Deaths
Thirty-four new cases of #COVID19 have been reported as follows:
18 Lagos
12 in Kano
2 in Katsina
1 in Delta
1 in Niger
As at 11:20 pm 15th April there are 407 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria. 128 have been discharged with 12 deaths
