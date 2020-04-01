Home | News | General | Katsina, Highest Recipient Of FG’s Conditional Cash Transfer

With a total of 133,227 beneficiaries, Katsina State is the highest recipient of the Federal Government’s Conditional Cash Transfer programme.

Lagos, Delta and Borno states had zero beneficiaries, according to an infographic published by the International Centre for Investigative Reporting on states captured in the CCT scheme and their respective number of beneficiaries as of April 9, 2020.

Data from the infographic showed that Katsina had the highest number of beneficiaries, followed by Zamfara and Jigawa.

The infographic, which was created on April 11, 2020, stated its source as the National Cash Transfer Office and revealed that 1,126,211 households were currently benefiting from the CCT programme.

Zamfara, Jigawa, Kano, Plateau, Kebbi, Kogi, and Benue states had 130,764; 99,044; 84,148; 78,430; 76,026; 62,129; and 58,943 beneficiaries respectively.

Nasarawa, Kaduna, Kwara, Gombe, Akwa Ibom, Yobe, and Bauchi states had 48,687; 35,384; 32,218; 26,532; 24,929; 24,814; and 23,305 beneficiaries respectively.

The number of beneficiaries in the Federal Capital Territory, Niger, Taraba, Adamawa, Osun, Oyo, and Cross River states were 20,129; 19,898; 17,803; 16,988; 15,572; 13,811; and 11,998 respectively.

For Edo, Bayelsa, Rivers, Abia, Anambra, and Imo states, the number of beneficiaries were 11,368; 9,805; 9,596; 9,347; 8,105; and 7,220 respectively.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...