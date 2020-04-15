Home | News | General | COVID-19: Lagos state confirms 18 new cases of Coronavirus, three more deaths
COVID-19: Lagos state confirms 18 new cases of Coronavirus, three more deaths
A total of 18 new Coronavirus cases and three more deaths have been confirmed in Lagos state.
This was disclosed by the state’s Commissioner for Health, Akin Abayomi, via his Twitter feed on Thursday.
“As of 15th April 2020, 18 new cases of #COVID19 infection were confirmed in Lagos. The new confirmation brings the total number of COVID19 Lagos cases to 235.
“Unfortunately, Lagos recorded three additional deaths from #COVID19 related complications. The deceased are males aged 51, 52 and 62,” he wrote.
According to Abayomi, “one of the dead; a medical doctor had contact with an infected person who recently returned to the country.”
The Commissioner noted that 16 fully recovered patients have been discharged, bringing the total number of discharged COVID-19 patients in the state to 85.
