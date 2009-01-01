COVID-19 Cash Transfer – Nigerians react to Tinubu’s call to share palliative through BVN





A cross-section of Nigerians have reacted to the call by the National leader of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, Bola Tinubu asking the government to choose the BVN option in paying vulnerable Nigerians.





On Wednesday, Tinubu urged the Buhari administration to pay money into the accounts of Nigerians rather than physical transfers, which the government adopted since the lockdown order was implemented.





Tinubu’s comments generated comments on social media as some Nigerians applauded him for speaking the truth.





However, a majority took a swipe at the APC leader, saying that his comments were to gain the hearts and sympathy of Nigerians for his 2023 presidential ambition.

Here are some comments gathered from Twitter:





@Ogechime1 “The only APC member that has told the truth about Nigerians poverty and hunger. BMC will be busy defending Buhari that all is well, that we are not hungry or poor.”





@Vikta_ godvoice “As cool as this gesture may seem, let’s not forget we are dealing with politicians, and he might just be playing the good guy card to look like the people’s voice, anyway it’s not going to make me vote him in as President… Period!!





@Omolara5718 “Good advice at least, hoping to see it implemented. Anyways, no good advice from these people comes for free; this man has a reason for that, maybe to win our hearts for 2023.”





@Ojoolabisi “This is better than the other decision of crediting the account with 5k balance. Some of us haven’t earned a kobo for almost four weeks, yet we feed our family. The federal government should be human for once.”





@Dozzycash “Tinubu is trying to talk his way into 2023.”





@Surnnez “Since when did you Tinubu start speaking for Nigerians that we have to believe you now?





@AnieduEngr “This one is saying everything well because of politics. Once he enters there, he will turn worse than Buhari. We will never vote for you, continue milking the people you are milking.”





@Welly98welly “We already know that you are nursing presidential ambition and this is a way of kick-starting your campaign. Well done!





@Sylvanu731 “Maybe an influential voice like that of the National Leader of APC, Asiwaju Bola (Tinubu) Ahmed Tinubu, will prick the conscience of our leaders to do right and provide relief with honesty and transparency.”





@Ebenezerlamotu “This is Nigeria. It’s not just ordinary eyes; there is something behind this man gesture. Let’s wait and see.”





@Motofe “Tinubu should know agberos, area boys and the poor don’t have bank accounts.”





@Ahmadrufae85 “Jagaban, this old man called Buhari he is stubborn and will not listen to you. He would rather wait till Abba Kyari comes back from corona babe.”

