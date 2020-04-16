Home | News | General | BREAKING: Kwara discharges two COVID-19 patients
COVID-19 Cash Transfer – Nigerians react to Tinubu’s call to share palliative through BVN
JUST IN: Omo-Agege speaks on COVID-19 protest in Delta

BREAKING: Kwara discharges two COVID-19 patients



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 2 hours 9 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments

The Kwara State Ministry of Health has discharged two index cases of COVID-19, after testing negative twice.

This was announce on Thursday, by the Honourable Commissioner for Health, Dr Raji Abdulrazaq, via his twitter page.

Am happy to announce to you all that we just discharged two index cases of #COVID19 in Kwara State after testing negative twice. pic.twitter.com/HRT0svyTe4
— Dr Raji Abdulrazaq. (@AbdulrasaqDr) April 16, 2020

Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday/Advertise on NigerianEye.com

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General Visit website


Loading...
view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

100 Most Popular News

1 2 Displaying 1 - 100 of 148