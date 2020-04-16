BREAKING: Kwara discharges two COVID-19 patients

The Kwara State Ministry of Health has discharged two index cases of COVID-19, after testing negative twice.

This was announce on Thursday, by the Honourable Commissioner for Health, Dr Raji Abdulrazaq, via his twitter page.



Am happy to announce to you all that we just discharged two index cases of #COVID19 in Kwara State after testing negative twice. pic.twitter.com/HRT0svyTe4 — Dr Raji Abdulrazaq. (@AbdulrasaqDr) April 16, 2020

