Jubilation as Barcelona legend Ronaldinho gets 1 superb gift while under house arrest in Paraguay

- Ronaldinho is still under house arrest in Paraguay

- The 40-year-old remains under the police watch in his hotel room

- Ronaldinho is still awaiting trials for allegedly using fake documents to enter the country

Brazil and Barcelona legend Ronaldinho may be under house arrest, the former football star has reportedly been given a luxurious room which enables him to practice.

The 40-year-old was recently granted partial freedom after coughing out a sum of $1.6 million, the bail fee required to get himself and his brother released from the prison.

Although the World Cup winner is not off the hook yet, he is awaiting his trial in Paraguay and that is one of the reasons he is being held under heavy security at the Palmaroga hotel in Asuncion.

According to SunSport, the retired forward was accused to have gained entry into the south American country with fake papers and he will face trial for the crimes levied against him.

The publication further revealed that Ronaldinho stays in a presidential suite which has its own balcony, 55-inch smart TV, as well as a whirlpool bath and spacious kitchenette.

Meanwhile, the facility manager named Emilio Yegros was quoted to have told AFP that Ronaldinho has been supplied a football and playing area in his room.

He said: "Yesterday they brought him a regulation football. We set up a room - about 30 meters by 15 - for him to be able to practice his juggling skills. "He seems like a good sort.

"He always has a smile, like his brother. "His face has changed from his first day here. When he arrived he was tense and visibly stressed."

SunSport revealed that a surprise barbecue farewell party was organised for the Brazilian by the inmates who wept at his exit.

Ronaldinho was popular among his jail mates and even helped some win a 16kg pig with five goals in a prison football tournament.

Legit.ng earlier reported that Barcelona legend Ronaldinho has regained temporary freedom from the Paraguay prison but will be kept under house arrest for the time being.

The Brazilian forward was arrested alongside his brother Roberto Assis after allegedly trying to use fake documents to enter the south American country.

However, after just 32 days behind bars, judge Gustavo Amarilla has decided that the duo can live in a hotel in Asuncion while they await trial on their charges.

