Coronavirus: Melinda Gates makes heavy donation to WHO moments after Trump cut off funding (see how much)

Melinda Gates on Wednesday, April 15, slammed the United States president, Donald Trump, for withdrawing funding from the World Health Organisation (WHO) at a dangerous time like this.

In response to the suspension of funds, the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation announced an extra funding of $150 million (57,913,500,000) to help in the fight against the virus.

In a telephone interview with Reuters, the wife of one of the richest man in the world said that starving the organization of funds is not logical.

"De-funding the WHO makes absolutely no sense during a pandemic. We need a global coordinated response. When you're in a crisis like this, it's all hands on deck,” she said.

It should be noted that the foundation is the second biggest funder of WHO after the US. She also earlier spoke about how Trump’s action could cause a health crisis.

Some of the Gates funding goes into supporting research works into new dru*gs and vaccines that are deployed to vulnerable countries so they can be protected during the current crisis.

Melinda also acknowledged the fact that people without adequate facilities and resources are always the worst victims of any health situation.

She said the new fund will be added to the already $100 million (N38,609,000,000) the foundation already gave out to mitigate the effect of the pandemic.

“The funding announced today builds on the $100 million the foundation has committed to date to support the global response, as well as $5 million in resources to support public health agencies and frontline response organizations in the greater Seattle region,” she said.

The statement by the foundation also spoke about how the funding will be helping their partners in sub-Saharan Africa and South Asia.

