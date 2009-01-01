Home | News | General | Lockdown: Lions sleep on tar roads as people self-isolate in their houses (see photos)

- A pride of lions owned tourist tracks in Kruger National Park as they luxuriate under the open air in South Africa

- The lions took the liberty to do so as the park is closed from public visitation during the lockdown

- According to the park, the animals do not usually come that far as they are residents of Kempiana Contractual Park

A national park in South Africa, Kruger National Park, has shared a picture of a pride of lions taking over tracks that are normally used by tourists.

According to the tweet made by the park on Wednesday, April 15, the lions are usually in Kempiana Contractual Park, an area that is not visible to tourists who come to the area.

BBC reports that like other places in the country, the park has been shut to the public as directed by the South African government to curtail the spread of coronavirus.

COVID-19: In China, dogs will no longer be for consumption, they are now to be classified as pet

See their tweet below:

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a new viral video that emerged online supported the fact that animals are really basking in the euphoria that this lockdown season gives.

The video showed a monkey on the roof of a tall building flying a kite as it enjoyed its undisturbed freedom, never minding the fact that a few people were screaming in amazement.

The shouting seemed to encourage the monkey more as he intensified twirling of the kite's rope.

In other news, the head of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye, said that while the country continues to increase measures to stamp out coronavirus, people must not go hungry.

The RCCG pastor said that whatever measures are put in place, Nigeria would overcome.

Adeboye made this known through the resident pastor at RCCG, region 12, Sagamu, Julius Olalekan, while he was making donations on behalf of Adeboye in Ogun communities.

Coronavirus: Group donates palliatives to rural community

PAY ATTENTION: Download our mobile app to enjoy the latest news update

Items donated ranged from cartons of noodles, bags of rice, and other food items that have run into millions of naira.

The pastor said that their gesture was according to the religious doctrine in Second Kings chapter 7 where the city of Samaria was on lockdown, saying like them, Nigerians would come out of the situation.

"Our Father-in-the Lord and General Overseer of RCCG, Daddy Adeboye has directed that it doesn’t matter what is happening, the people must be fed, we must not allow our people to go hungry due to the lockdown order to combat Covid-19," he said.

NAIJ.com (naija.ng) -> Legit.ng: We have upgraded to serve you better

I can train dogs to detect Coronavirus carriers - dog trainer | Legit TV

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...