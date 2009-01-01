Home | News | General | Coronavirus renders 12-year-old girl motherless after her mom died in UK

- A 45-year-old Zimbabwean woman has died after she contracted coronavirus in the UK

- The single mum left a 12-year-old daughter, Chiedza, who now lives with their church members

- Members of the church are making plans to relocate her as they contacted her extended family in Zimbabwe

Sad times are not just here for many people but they are becoming many's realities. A 12-year-old girl is one of the worst-hit as coronavirus rendered her without a family after taking her mom.

Mirror UK reports that Rutendo Mukotsanjera, on Friday, April 10, died of the disease at the age of 45, leaving her daughter behind.

It should be noted that she was a well-known public health official with a past excellent track record with the Infrastructure Bank of Zimbabwe.

Named Chiedza (popular know as Chichi), she is currently under the care of members of the Renew Church in Uttoxeter, Staffordshire where her mum was a dedicated member.

Sad day as 23-year-old law graduate takes own life due to 28-day lockdown over coronavirus

The church has, however, contacted the girl’s extended family in Zimbabwe to discuss where she will be settled.

A collage of the woman with her daughter. Photo source: Mirror UK

Source: UGC

Pastor Matthew Murray of the church said that the girl is so close to her mother and the news really broke his heart.

“Chichi was inseparable from her mum and is understandably very upset after being told the news late last night.

"Chichi is currently being cared for and is in the safe hands of a member of our church nearby as we begin the logistics of what life will look like for Chichi in the next few weeks and months,” he said.

The cleric said that the deceased was a hero as she rendered help whenever she could, saying that she even always sent funds back to Zimbabwe.

PAY ATTENTION: Download our mobile app to enjoy the latest news update

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that coronavirus knocked another family in the UK hard as the mother, father, and daughter died from the virus within two weeks.

Tragedy as heavily pregnant nurse dies after contracting COVID-19, this is what happened to her baby

Eighty-four-year-old Kent and Jean MacVicar, 82, were the first to get the virus. Weeks after then, their daughter, 62-year-old Jayne Garvey, who is also a crime analyst of Staffordshire police started showing symptoms, Evening Standard reports.

Jayne’s surviving brother, Richard MacVira, a 60-year-old man, said that losing most members of his family within a short time felt like he was ripped from inside and his heart stolen.

It should be noted that Richard announced the death of his family members on Saturday, April 11. In mourning the loss, he said the only comfort he has is that his sister is with their parents.

NAIJ.com (naija.ng) -> Legit.ng: We have upgraded to serve you better

Coronavirus: No virus can enter my body once I take SK - Man| Legit TV

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...