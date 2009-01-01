Home | News | General | Buhari's proactiveness helped in curtailing spread of COVID-19 in Nigeria - Yahaya Bello

- Governor Yahaya Bello has hailed President Muhammadu Buhari for his actions so far in combating COVID-19 in Nigeria

- The Kogi state governor commended the president for setting up the Presidential Task Force Committee on COVID-19

- The governor also gave the president thumbs up for the support given to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control

Kogi state governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello has commended President Muhammadu Buhari on his proactive measures and interventions in tackling the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic in Nigeria.

The governor who made the commendation through his spokesperson, Onogwu Muhammed stated that the timely constitution of the Presidential Task Force Committee on COVID-19 and the support given to the committee as well as the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC by the presidency had helped in curtailing the spread of the disease in the country.

The governor commended President Buhari for the establishment of laboratories for molecular diagnosis for COVID-19 in Kaduna, Kano, Maiduguri, Port Harcourt and Sokoto states in addition to the existing ones in the country.

Governor Bello also thanked Mr President for the federal government's recent programme where 62,160 beneficiaries have been captured in Kogi state.

He said the Kogi State Youth Employment and Social Support Operation (YESSO), has also engaged about 12,000 unemployed youths in its rural job creation scheme.

The governor said such programmes were targeted at uplifting the lives of the poorest of the poor and the vulnerable, noting that the first major objective was to improve household consumption.

Governor Bello urged members of the society to adhere strictly to the guidelines and preventive measures put in place by the NCDC to avoid the spread of COVID-19 disease.

Meanwhile, the federal government on Tuesday, April 14, commenced payment of N30,000 to all N-Power beneficiaries.

This was disclosed in a statement issued by the spokesman to the minister of humanitarian affairs, disaster management and social development, Salisu Na’inna Dambatta.

Part of the statement read: “500,000-strong N-Power enrollees throughout the country should expect to receive bank credit alerts for outstanding payments of their monthly entitlement from today, Tuesday, April 14.

“This followed the signing of the payment mandate by Sadiya Umar Farouq, the minister of humanitarian affairs, disaster management and social development after all due processes were concluded in line with the rules guiding federal government’s public financial expenditure.”

