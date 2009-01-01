Home | News | General | Olori Badirat responds to allegations of affair with KWAM 1, invokes oracles in Alaafin's palace to punish her if she is guilty (video)

- Olori Badirat Ajoke Adeyemi has reacted to reports of her alleged affair with fuji maestro Wasiu Ayinde

- The queen in a voice call invoked oracles in the palace to punish her if reports of the affair hold any truth

Social media was recently thrown into a state of frenzy after unconfirmed reports of an alleged affair between fuji maestro Wasiu Ayinde, and one of the wives of the Alaafin of Oyo identified as Olori Badirat Ajoke Adeyemi.

The controversial report had caused a whirlwind of angry reactions on social media as many wondered if the fuji maestro could have truly had anything to do with the wife of the Alaafin, who had only just installed him as the first Mayegun of Yorubaland some months ago.

Hours after reports of the alleged affair steered a heated discussion in the online community, the wife of the traditional monarch has now come out to debunk the story.

Legit.ng sighted a video clip on an Instagram page (@themynigeria), in which an unidentified man was seen holding a phone call with the queen.

In the conversation, the queen was heard saying she had no idea about what was going on until her attention was drawn to a report by a popular Nigerian blogger, which was shared on video streaming platform, YouTube.

After seeing the YouTube post, she explained that she started coming across the alleged report on several news outlets.

In a bid to debunk the allegations, Olori Badirat invoked oracles, spirits in the Alaafin of Oyo’s palace and called on them to punish her accordingly if the allegations against her are true.

Watch the clip below:

In a related story, Legit.ng earlier reported that KWAM 1 became a trending topic of discussion on social media, after alleged reports of his affair with one of the wives of the Alaafin of Oyo.

Some Nigerians that reacted to the unconfirmed reports wondered how it could have been possible for another man to have his way with the wife of a powerful monarch such as the Alaafin.

