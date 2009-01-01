Home | News | General | Looks like you have sense now - Nigerian father tells son after he cut his afro (photos)

- A hilarious conversation between a Nigerian father and his son called Maro Ijenyo has got people talking on social media

- Maro shared screenshots of his conversation with his father

- The young man's father's comment about his son's haircut sounded funny to someone

A hilarious conversation between a Nigerian father and his son called Maro Ijenyo has got people talking on social media.

Nigerian parents are known to be quite dramatic and Maro's dad is no different.

Maro took to his page on the popular micro-blogging platform, Twitter, to reveal his dad's response to his haircut. He also shared screenshots of their conversation online.

The first screenshot showed the father telling his son to be serious as he resumes college in the US. According to him, college is no joke.

PAY ATTENTION: Read the best news on Nigeria's #1 news app

It ended in tears - Twitter users laugh as they react to guy who revealed feelings to his crush (photos)

The Nigerian dad told his son that the reason why he is going to his current school is that he showed that he is responsible. He urged him not to go and embarrass him.

When Maro, who used to carry an afro, called his father's attention to his haircut, he gave a funny response.

"You finally cut that bush off your head. I will send this handsome picture to the family group chat. Now there's nothing blocking your head from thinking clearly," Maro's dad stated.

Twitter user shares screenshots of his father's funny reactions to his haircut. Source: @maroijenyo

Source: Twitter

PAY ATTENTION: Get your daily relationship tips and advice on Africa Love Aid group

In other news, Legit.ng earlier reported a hilarious conversation between a guy and his crush who rejected him. A guy simply identified as Dave decided to hint his crush called Elizabeth about his feelings for her after five months of keeping them to himself. Dave came up with some strategies that made it easy for Elizabeth to quickly get what he is trying to tell her.

Davido shares adorable throwback photo of himself with his father

Dave said that the name was changed on his phone and he didn't know who it was. After Elizabeth revealed she was the one, she asked Dave if he has been crushing on her and he replied in the affirmative. Dave went on to tell Elizabeth that he was scared of letting her know for fear of rejection. Elizabeth quickly told him to be open about his feeling but went ahead to reject him after he asked her to be his girlfriend.

NAIJ.com (naija.ng) -> Legit.ng We have upgraded to serve you better

Success’s parents reveal the truth about cash gifts received from Nigerians | Legit TV

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...