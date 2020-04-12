Home | News | General | Breaking: Another sad day for Nigeria as Ken Saro-Wiwa’s son dies of COVID-19

- One of Ken Saro-Wiwa's son has lost the battle to the deadly coronavirus

- Menegian, whose father was an environmental activist, died at a London hospital, his sister has said

- His sister made the disclosure via a Facebook post, which indicated that Menegian had underlying health conditions

One of Ken Saro-Wiwa's son identified as Menegian has died of coronavirus as the world battles with the deadly disease.

The deceased was 50 at the time he succumbed to the deadly disease.

The disclosure was made by his sister, Noo, who took to her Facebook page on Thursday, April 16, to make the announcement.

She wrote: “We said goodbye to my brother, Gian, on Monday. He had COVID-19 combined with underlying health conditions.

“Gian was the smartest and most talented out of all of us: a champion sprinter at school, a poet, an artist, budding engineer, a self-taught guitarist and pianist. But mental health issues limited his life from age 16 onwards.

“I took this photo of him a few months ago before he was hospitalised.

“A kind and beautiful soul, always wanting the best for his family, always praying for our future success while being eternally optimistic about his own. And, of course, always loving his music. He leaves a wonderful son, Louis."

In other news, a 28-year-old heavily pregnant Ghanaian nurse in the United Kingdom has died after contracting the deadly COVID-19 disease.

According to a report by Daily Mail, Mary Agyeiwaa Agyapong tested positive on April 5 and was admitted to the Luton & Dunstable Hospital, where she worked, on April 7.

She died following an emergency caesarean section to deliver and save her baby daughter on Sunday, April 12, 2020. A statement from the Luton and Dunstable Hospital noted that the little girl is understood to be alive but it is not yet clear if she has tested positive for the disease.

Colleagues at Luton and Dunstable Hospital said Mary, who had no underlying health conditions, was “a fabulous nurse, and a great example of what we stand for”.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read the best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Nigeria lost one of its top medical doctors in the diaspora, Alfa Saadu, who was in the United Kingdom taking care of people infected with COVID-19.

His loved ones mourned him on social media.

He had joined the UK medical personnel as a volunteer when the virus broke out in the country and later got infected.

NAIJ.com (naija.ng) -> Legit.ng We have updated to serve you better

What will you do if your partner tests positive to Coronavirus? | Legit TV

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...