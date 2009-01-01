Home | News | General | Fire outbreaks raze two popular Nigerian markets in 24 hours

- Fire has razed a popular market in Dugbe, Oyo state

- Similarly, one of the oldest markets in Bauchi state, Muda Lawan market, was also razed by fire

- Items like household goods, clothes and electronics were destroyed in the fire

Two popular markets in Nigeria, one in Ibadan, Oyo state and the second one in Bauchi have been razed by fire within 24 hours.

The first one occurred at Dugbe Alawo area in Ibadan, the Oyo state capital when the fire which started around 1.20 p.m. and engulfed a high-rise building located at Lebanon road.

Items like household goods, clothes and electronics being sold by the traders were destroyed in the fire.

The second fire also occurred at the Muda Lawan market in Bauchi state. One person is reported to have been burnt beyond recognition in the fire outbreak.

Channels TV reports that the fire started after a truckload of mattresses caught fire on Thursday, April 16.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) headquarters in Maitama, Abuja, has been gutted by fire.

Legit.ng gathered that the last floor of the seven-story building was engulfed in flames destroying valuables and other items on the premises.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained as at the time of filing this report. However, firefighters have arrived at the building to put out the fire.

This incident is coming almost a week after the office of the Accountant General of the Federation (AGF) was on fire. It was gathered that the Federal Fire Service (FFS) successfully extinguished the fire.

The FFS's public relation’s office in a post on its official Facebook page showed the building and its officials as well as their fire fighting trucks in pictures.

The cause of the fire was not immediately known even as workers are currently at home observing the lockdown directive.

It was gathered that the fire started from around the third floor, razing the building upwards including the accountant-general office and most of the important offices.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read the best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

NAIJ.com (naija.ng) - Legit.ng We have upgraded to serve you better.

Abule Ado fire: Lives lost, houses destroyed in Lagos explosion | - on Legit TV

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...