Home | News | General | Apple Reveals Its Affordable New iPhone SE With 4.7-inch Screen (Photo)

A new iPhone SE has been unveiled by Apple and it has been set at an affordable rate.

Apple hopes to get more customers after unveiling a new version of its iPhone SE in the midst of the coronavirus crisis.

According to Dailymail, like its predecessor, which launched in March 2016, the second-generation iPhone SE has a 4.7-inch screen and physical Home button with TouchID fingerprint reader.

However, it has been upgraded with an A13 Bionic chip – the same one that is in Apple’s current flagship iPhone 11 models.

While it only has a single 12-megapixel camera system on the rear, Apple claims it is capable of creating depth-effect photos using Portrait Mode, just like its multi-lens siblings.

The iPhone SE comes in three colours — black, white and red — and will be available for pre-order beginning Friday, April 17, starting at just £419 ($399 in the US).

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...