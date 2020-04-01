Home | News | General | China reacts to Trump, US accusation of ‘creating COVID-19’

China on Thursday insisted that the country did not create COVID-19.

China pointed out that the World Health Organization (WHO) has cleared it of any wrongdoing.

Foreign Affairs Ministry’s Spokesman, Zhao Lijian, stated that the WHO, “has said multiple times that there is no evidence that the new Coronavirus was created in a laboratory.”

The reaction followed repeated accusations by the United States Government that Coronavirus originated in a lab in Wuhan.

President Donald Trump had, at press conferences and on Twitter, referred to Coronavirus as, “Chinese virus.”

He only stopped in late March in a move that seemed to de-escalate the blame game over the pandemic.

“I don’t regret it, but they accused us of having done it through our soldiers, they said our soldiers did it on purpose, what kind of a thing is that?” Trump said in a chat with Fox News.

“Look, everyone knows it came out of China, but I decided we shouldn’t make any more of a big deal out of it. I think I made a big deal. I think people understand it.”

Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo has advised Beijing to tell the world the truth.

“We know this virus originated in Wuhan. We really need the Chinese government to open up on exactly how this virus spread. The Chinese government needs to come clean,” Pompeo told Fox.

On Tuesday, Trump said he had instructed his administration to stop funding the WHO.

He insisted that the body “failed in its basic duty” in its response to the Coronavirus outbreak and was not telling the truth about what happened in Wuhan.

More than two million people have been affected globally and death tollis now above 135,00

