We don’t have enough facilities to isolate Nigerians willing to come back home -Foreign Affairs Minister





Geoffrey Onyeama, minister of foreign affairs, says there are no enough facilities to isolate Nigerians willing to return to the country over coronavirus crisis.





Speaking at the daily press briefing of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 in Abuja on Thursday, Onyeama said the return of these citizens would be done “in a staggered fashion.”





The minister said they would be brought back according to laid down provisions, adding that the government had already secured two airlines to get them home.





“We have now selected two airlines that would be responsible for going to fetch them. The numbers are high and the places where we can isolate them are not enough for those numbers, so we will have to do it in a staggered fashion,” he said.





“Together with the National Emergency Management Agency and the ministry of health, we will have to come to an agreement to be bringing [them] back according to the number of beds and so forth that are available.





“Like I said, we have now identified the airlines that would go out in the process. So we are almost ready to go.”

Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday/Advertise on NigerianEye.com