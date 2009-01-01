COVID-19: UEFA sets date to decide Champions League, Europa League season





The Union of European Football Association, UEFA, will hold a meeting of its decision-making executive committee on April 23, with discussions likely to centre on how, when and if the European football season will be able to resume amid the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.





UEFA had suspended the Champions League, Europa League, and the European Championship play-offs indefinitely due to the spread of Coronavirus (COVID-19) across the globe.





Football associations, leagues, clubs and players around Europe are debating how to finish the current season and ensure the safety of players and officials.





UEFA, European soccer’s governing body, has made it clear that it wants its member associations to complete their domestic leagues rather than abandon them. It also hopes to finish the Champions League and Europa League competitions.

UEFA said in a statement on Thursday that the meeting, to be preceded by a session for the general secretaries of its 55 member associations and will “discuss the latest developments regarding the impact caused by the Coronavirus outbreak on European football.”





“The meetings will be by video conference and will look at developments across both domestic and European competitions,” it added.





