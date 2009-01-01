KWAM 1 breaks his silence on alleged romantic affair with Alaafin of Oyo’s wife





Fuji Maestro, Wasiu Ayinde Marshal, K1 De Ultimate has broken the silence on his alleged romantic affair with Olori Ajoke, one of the wives of the Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi III.





Ayinde, popularly known as KWAM 1 denied the allegation of having a relationship with Ajoke.





The Fuji Maestro, in a statement by his media adviser, Kunle Rasheed, said the allegation was untrue and promised to take legal actions against those who published it.





“Let me categorically state that the rumour is a lie concocted from the pit of hell by those whose aim is to drag to the mud, the name of K1 De Ultimate and ultimately that of the most revered kingdom in Yoruba land.

“These agents of Lucifer have continued in their warped delusions to see K1 go to the ground just for being conferred with the title of Mayegun of Yoruba land,” he said.





According to him: “ Let me remind the rumour mongers that Nigeria has adequate laws to bring anyone who has embarked on character assassination of the innocent to book. The fans and the general public should rest assured that we will legally seek redress for this allegation.”





Ayinde said he was aware of traditions and could not bring disrepute to the culture of Yorubaland.





While Olori Badirat Ajoke, wife of the Alaafin, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi, has reacted to the rumours of an extra-marital affair with Fuji musician, Wasiu Ayinde Marshal.





The Queen swore with all the oracles in the palace and all spiritual mothers of the world that she had nothing to do with the musician.

According to our source, Queen Ajoke has indeed left the palace on her own volition and it was over a totally different issue.





The source alleged that: “Badirah was looking for freedom as it wasn’t rosy in the palace. She was only making money from people that give the queens money whenever they needed access to the king.





She and her bestie - who is also Alaafin’s wife - Queen Omoh, recently had issues which later became messy. Badirah knew she was in trouble when the king recently went on a medical trip and took all his young queens except her.





She wanted to leave while he was away but he had instructed the palace guards and senior queens not to allow her leave. She was also stopped from representing the king at certain events. .





She has been packing her belongings in bits out of the palace without anyone knowing. The day she finally left, the Alaafin had requested that no one should entertain visitors during the lockdown but queen Badirah invited one of her friends and hid her in the palace.





The king found out and asked her to tell her friend to leave or he would ask both of them to leave. That was the golden opportunity she was waiting for, so she packed her remaining items and left the palace with her friend.





Currently, the palace is filled with tension as the king has sent words to her father, informing him that his daughter has left the palace and he has no idea of her whereabouts.” The Queen has also removed all references to the palace from her IG bio.













