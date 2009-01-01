188 Nigerians die of Lassa fever in three months – NCDC

The Nigerian Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, on Thursday revealed that between January 2020 and now 963 cases of Lassa Fever have been confirmed in the country.

NCDC added that within the period, the deadly Lassa Fever has struck dead 188 Nigerians.

“Since the onset of the Lassa Fever outbreak this year, 963 confirmed cases and 188 deaths have been recorded.



“A National Emergency Operation Centre, EOC, was activated to coordinate all response activities.

“We’ve not dropping the ball regardless of #COVID19Nigeria,” it said.

Lassa Fever was first discovered about 50 years ago in Nigeria and is endemic in the country.

“Health care workers are advised to have a high index of suspicion and adhere to standard precaution always,” the body said.

Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday/Advertise on NigerianEye.com