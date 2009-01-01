Home | News | General | COVID-19: Sanwo-Olu should emulate Wike – Alibaba warns as Lagos toll hits 235
As more cases of COVID-19 rises, veteran comedian, Atunyota Akpobome, popularly known as Alibaba, has warned the Lagos State Government to take the implementation of the lockdown in the state seriously.

Alibaba on his Instagram page on Thursday advised Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu to emulate his counterpart, Nyesom Wike and apply strict measures on lockdown in the state.

He urged Nigerians to be conscious and take seriously the need for total compliance to the lockdown order in order to contain the spread of Coronavirus.

His post reads, “Stay indoors, we have moved from 300 plus to 400 plus in 24 hours.

“All these governors that were lifting restrictions should get ready now.

“Lagos State must be firm like the Rivers government did.”

As at April 16, total confirmed cases of people with COVID-19 in Lagos state stood at 235.

Loading...
