BREAKING: NCDC announces another death, 35 new COVID-19 cases, total now 442
- 39 minutes ago
- 1
- 0
The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has announced one death and 35 new COVID-19 cases.
Thirty-five new cases of #COVID19 have been reported as follows:
19 in Lagos
9 in FCT
5 in Kano
2 in Oyo
As at 10:20 pm 16th April there are 442 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria. 152 have been discharged with 13 deaths#TakeResponsibility pic.twitter.com/b0SK5o3mhx
— NCDC (@NCDCgov) April 16, 2020
