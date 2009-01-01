Home | News | General | Two more people die from Coronavirus in Lagos
Was Coronavirus developed in a laboratory in Wuhan ,China?
Women arrested in Ogun state for criticizing the quality of food items distributed as palliatives

Two more people die from Coronavirus in Lagos



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 2 hours 27 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments

The Lagos State Government on Thursday recorded two more COVID-19-related deaths and discharged another five other patients who have tested negative twice.

The state Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, disclosed this via his Twitter handle, @ProfAkinAbayomi.

It can be recalled that a 51-year-old Dr Chigbo Emeka died at the Lagos University Teaching Hospital, Idi-Araba, after he had contact with an infected person in his private hospital.

“Unfortunately, Lagos recorded three additional deaths from COVID-19-related complications. The deceased are males aged 51, 52 and 62. One of the dead, a medical doctor, had contact with an infected person who recently returned to the country.

“Other victims have no travel history or record of contact with any infected person. Total COVID-19-related deaths are now 10.

“I hereby urge Lagosians to remain vigilant and report any concern about #COVID-19 infection in our communities by calling 08000CORONA #ForAGreaterLagos,” Abayomi said.

Meanwhile, the Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, announced on his Twitter handle, @jidesanwoolu, that the state had discharged five more COVID-19 patients after they tested negative twice for the virus.

He tweeted, “Dear Lagosians, Today, five more patients; three females and two males, have been discharged from the Mainland Infectious Diseases Hospital to reunite with society. They were discharged having recovered fully and tested negative twice consecutively for #COVID-19.

“This brings to 90, the number of patients successfully managed and discharged from our isolation facilities.

“I appeal to residents to stay at home, practice #SocialDistancing and observe the highest possible personal hygiene.”

Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday/Advertise on NigerianEye.com

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General Visit website


Loading...
view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

100 Most Popular News

1 2 Displaying 1 - 100 of 148