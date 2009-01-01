Home | News | General | COVID-19: FG says 78% of Nigerians support lockdown

- The federal government has said most Nigerians support the decision of the government to impose a lockdown as a way of containing the spread of COVID-19

- Lai Mohammed, the minister of information said showed that 78% of Nigerians backed the federal government’s lockdown strategy

- The minister pointed out that the poll indicated that the level of awareness of the outbreak among Nigerians is at 99%

The federal government has said majority of Nigerians support the decision of the government to impose a lockdown in some states as a way of containing the spread of coronavirus.

Lai Mohammed, the minister of information and culture, on Thursday, April 16, said a poll by West Africa’s number one polling services, NOI Polls, showed that 78% of Nigerians backed the federal government’s lockdown strategy as an appropriate method of fighting the COVID-19 pandemic.

The minister speaking during Thursday’s edition of the media briefing by the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on the COVID-19 Pandemic in Abuja, also dismissed allegations that the government failed to adequately enlighten Nigerians on the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mohammed pointed out that the poll showed that level of awareness of the outbreak among Nigerians at 99%.

Meanwhile, the Human Environmental Development Agenda (HEDA Resource Centre) has advocated for a social security and health insurance law for all Nigerians as the coronavirus pandemic continues globally.

In a letter addressed to President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday, April 15, the group urged the Nigerian leader to compel the federal ministry of health to initiative social security and health insurance law.

The group further stated that the law will cover every Nigerian irrespective of class or status.

President Buhari was also asked to give express instructions to ban public office holders from going abroad for health-related issues with a moratorium of one year to enable the country lay the foundation for a new beginning in the floundering health sector and allow some of the officials transfer their health profile from foreign hospitals.

The group warned that after dealing with the spread of the Coronavirus pandemic, many Nigerians will face very tough economic challenges that will leave them battered and wounded especially in the absence of any social security and health insurance for the teeming population.

