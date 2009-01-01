Home | News | General | Just in: Nigeria records 35 fresh cases of coronavirus, total now 442

- The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed 35 new cases of the coronavirus infection

- According to the NCDC, 19 of the new cases were detected in Lagos, 9 in FCT, 5 in Kano state and 2 in Oyo state

- The agency stated that 152 people have been treated for the disease and have been discharged while 13 patients have died

The Nigerian government on Thursday evening, April 16, confirmed 35 new cases of the coronavirus infection, taking the number of confirmed cases in the country to 442.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) announced in a tweet that the new cases were detected in four states.

According to the NCDC, 19 of the new cases were confirmed in Lagos, 9 in FCT, 5 in Kano state and 2 in Oyo state.

The agency stated that 152 people have been treated for the disease and have been discharged while 13 patients have died.

List of 20 states/FCT with confirmed cases of Covid-19; discharged cases and death figure as at Monday, April 13

PAY ATTENTION: Get the Latest Nigerian News Anywhere 24/7. Spend less on the Internet!

Meanwhile, Mohammed Abubakar, a son of Nigeria’s former vice-president, has again tested positive for coronavirus four weeks after he was first confirmed.

A medical official familiar with his case told Premium Times that Mohammed has continues to test positive despite being placed on medication, including antiretroviral and immune-boosting vitamins for 28 days on.

Another official was reported to have said that Mohammed’s unique condition has puzzled experts at the NCDC.

In another report, the Human Environmental Development Agenda (HEDA Resource Centre) has advocated for a social security and health insurance law for all Nigerians as the coronavirus pandemic continues globally.

In a letter addressed to President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday, April 15, the group urged the Nigerian leader to compel the federal ministry of health to initiative social security and health insurance law.

Breaking: Nigeria records 17 new COVID-19 cases, total infections now 305

The group further stated that the law will cover every Nigerian irrespective of class or status.

President Buhari was also asked to give express instructions to ban public office holders from going abroad for health-related issues with a moratorium of one year to enable the country lay the foundation for a new beginning in the floundering health sector and allow some of the officials transfer their health profile from foreign hospitals.

The group warned that after dealing with the spread of the Coronavirus pandemic, many Nigerians will face very tough economic challenges that will leave them battered and wounded especially in the absence of any social security and health insurance for the teeming population.

NAIJ.com (naija.ng) -> Legit.ng We have upgraded to serve you better.

Coronavirus: Unrest, riots greet extension of lockdown order | Legit TV

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...