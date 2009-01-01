Home | News | General | Husband honours his wife who is a nurse working during lockdown

- A husband let the world know how proud he is of his wife for her selflessness in caring for those who are sick and in need

- She is a nurse on the frontlines in the battle against Covid-19

- He also took the opportunity to tribute all those working in the health care industry

A proud husband posted a lovely picture on Facebook and captioned it with a heartfelt message. He posted it to the #ImStaying group and paid tribute to his wife, who is working on the front lines in the battle against Covid-19 as a nurse.

"I'm staying cos my wife she's a professional nurse, I begged her to resign cos of this coronavirus Pandemic but due to her love for humanity and selfless she refused to do so and I respect her decision. ❤️"

Legit.ng learned that he also took the opportunity to thank all the nurses, doctors and health workers who are putting others ahead of themselves.

"Every time she goes to work at night, I don't sleep cos I always worried about her. I'm using this time to thanks all the nurses, doctors and health workers that are risking their lives for us to live. You are the real heroes. Thank you so much."

South Africans chipped in with their own words of praise for those who are working hard to fight the "invisible enemy".

Yoliswa Mazibuko: They are all doing an amazing job. We pray for for them to be safe. Thank you to all the essential workers.

Valerie Anderson: Thank you so much for all your caring, may God bless and keep you safe.

Adele Richter Elzinga: Thank you for all you are doing. For your health.

Tanya Crouse: Thank you for standing by your wife's decision. It says a lot about you!! Also thanks to your wonderful wife for working on the frontlines. Stay safe.

Christabell Dzinoreva: Thank you so much to you too. You are at the front too, dear. Your girlfriend can catch the virus and bring it to you but you are willing to support her through that. May God protect her and many others giving themselves selflessly like that.

What an amazing husband and wife. Their contribution to the effort against the coronavirus is appreciated.

Meanwhile, the Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed 34 new coronavirus cases in the country. The agency announced the latest cases in a tweet late Wednesday, April 15.

