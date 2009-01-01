Home | News | General | Coronavirus: FG hits hard at Dino Melaye for sharing fake news to deceive Nigerians

The presidency has lambasted a former member of the Senate, Dino Melaye, for sharing an old video to deceive Nigerians and cast aspersion on the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration during the trying period of coronavirus pandemic in the country.

Legit.ng reports that Melaye was called out on Thursday, April 16, by the personal assistant to the president on new media, Bashir Ahmad, on his official Twitter handle, @BashirAhmaad.

The presidential aide accused Melaye of sharing an old video that was recorded in 2019 in order to create more fear among Nigerians at a time of national emergency.

Ahmad, however, asked if the former lawmaker derive joy in adding to the problems being faced by Nigerians during the COVID-19 trial.

Malami reveals Buhari's strategy for anti-corruption war

He tweeted: "Sen Dino Melaye, a former member of @NGRSenate, with over 1 million followers sharing fake news, an old video recorded last year to make a point that will create more fear among Nigerians at a time of national emergency. Does it really give you joy @dino_melaye."

Melaye had said in his Facebook post that the federal government should do something to alleviate people's suffering before they revolt.

He said: "FG do something b4 something do us. Nigerians are staving.."



