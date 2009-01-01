Home | News | General | Lockdown: People are sneaking between states in trucks - Task Force on COVID-19 cries out

- The presidential task force has advised the residents of Lagos, Ogun and FCT to obey the lockdown order by the FG

- The national coordinator of the task force, Sani Aliyu, gave the advice on Thursday, April 16

- Aliyu, however, noted that there is a need for the people to follow the restriction order to prevent the spread of COVID-19

Sani Aliyu, the national coordinator of the Presidential Task Force on coronavirus, has expressed concern after findings out that people were sneaking and travelling interstate by hiding in trucks, thereby exposing multiple states to the community transmission of the coronavirus.

Sahara Reporters reports that Aliyu, who made the revelation while giving updates to journalists on Thursday, April 16, appealed to Nigerians to respect the lockdown order if the virus must be contained.

Legit.ng gathered that Aliyu said he noticed that community spread is now being traced to people travelling across state borders.

He said: “I will like to talk on travel restrictions and to re-emphasise the need for people to stay at home especially in the FCT, Lagos and Ogun. I would also like to note the issue of people travelling in-between states, inter-state travel. We have noticed that community spread is now being traced to people travelling across state borders.

“We need to try and restrict our movement in order to stop the spread of coronavirus. This is particularly pertinent with regards to the news of people being smuggled in trucks out of Lagos which is quite concerning to us."

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had previously reported that the presidency lambasted a former member of the Senate, Dino Melaye, for sharing an old video to deceive Nigerians and cast aspersion on the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration during the trying period of coronavirus pandemic in the country.

It was reported that Melaye was called out on Thursday, April 16, by the personal assistant to the president on new media, Bashir Ahmad, on his official Twitter handle, @BashirAhmaad.

The presidential aide accused Melaye of sharing an old video that was recorded in 2019 in order to create more fear among Nigerians at a time of national emergency.

Ahmad, however, asked if the former lawmaker derive joy in adding to the problems being faced by Nigerians during the COVID-19 trial.

In another report, following the extension of coronavirus lockdown by President Muhammadu Buhari, the Yoruba Youth Assembly (YYA), said that people of the southwest region and indeed other parts of the country were more worried about how to deal with hunger than the COVID-19 outbreak.

YYA in a statement by Olarinde Thomas, its national president, and Deji Oso, the national secretary, said it was unfair for the government to lock down the entire country without making provisions for the welfare of the people.

The group noted that it becomes necessary to expose the dangers and contradictions in the blanket and allegorical broadcast of President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday, April 13.

