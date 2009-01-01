Home | News | General | Seven APC chiefs allegedly planning to destroy Borno's ex-governor Shettima ahead of 2023 - Group reveals how

A coalition of civil rights groups has claimed it has unearthed a plot by some chieftains of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to carry out a campaign of calumny against the former governor of Borno state, Kashim Shettima.

The groups under the umbrella of the Coalition of Civil Societies and Media Executives for Good Governance in Nigeria (COCMEGG), described the alleged plot as devilish.

According to the group, the chieftains of the party are aggrieved about outcome of the 2019 governorship election in Borno and thus have regrouped ahead of 2023.

Comrade Kenneth Aigbegbele, president of the Coalition, raised the alarm in a statement he issued on Thursday, April 16, saying that already, the plotters have planted a mischievous allegation on social media.

The group says the APC chiefs have started with the plot against Shettima

In a statement made available to Legit.ng, the group claimed that the allegation against Shettima, now a senator, is that he had been boasting of being worth of $900 million in cash.

Aigbegbele added that to consolidate on their plot, the alleged seven APC chiefs created a fake Wikipedia page.

“Since December, 2019, a group of seven chieftains of the APC in Borno state, five of whom are former public office holders and two of them in public service, have been making frantic efforts against one of their own, former Governor Shettima," the statement said.

It lamented that the plotters had been in search of civil society groups, hired two ICT experts as well as social media influencers to help foster their plans.

Not done, he added that the chieftains have also established a pseudo group named Northeast Vanguard Against Corruption and Bad Governance to help carry out a campaign against Shettima and the current administration in the state.

“Their aim is to have Shettima humiliated whether by the EFCC and ICPC or by losing at the polls in 2023 should he seek reelection for the Borno Central senatorial seat which he now occupies," he said.

Aigbegbele added that it was recently claimed by a hired social media person that the former governor was worth about N400 billion.

"This outrageous claim means Shettima is now worth more than the combination of federal allocation and internally generated revenue his government received in the eight years he was Governor of Borno,” the coalition said.

Legit.ng earlier reported that a founding member of the APC Chief Perekeme Kpodoh, recently predicted a landslide victory for former Governor Seriake Dickson if he emerged as the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the forthcoming western senatorial by-election in the state.

