Home | News | General | Actress Funke Akindele-Bello makes first post since arrest and prosecution

- Funke Akindele-Bello is back on social media and fans are excited

- The Nollywood actress and filmmaker, shared a photo of herself with the caption, 'breathe'

- This comes a few weeks after she was arrested and prosecuted for contravening the social gathering ban directive by Lagos government

Nollywood actress and filmmaker, Funke Akindele-Bello, has caused a buzz on social media following her return to the picture-sharing app, Instagram.

The Jenifa star made her first post since her arrest and prosecution, and fans are loving it. She shared a photo of herself with the caption, "Breathe".

Within 37 minutes of posting, the photo garnered over 73,000 likes. Fans and her industry colleagues also took to her comment section to shower her with love and accolades.

PAY ATTENTION: Get the Latest Nigerian News on Legit.ng News App

See post below:

PAY ATTENTION: Do you have news to share? Contact Legit.ng instantly

Singer Teni breaks the internet with hilarious twerk video

Akindele-Bello's post comes barely 2 weeks after she caused outrage on social media.

The actress had on April 4, thrown a birthday bash for her husband, JJC Skillz and in a video which surfaced on the internet, the likes of Naira Marley and other invited guests were present at their house.

This caused outrage on social media as many people accused her of going against the ban on social gathering which was put in place by the Lagos state government to control the spread of coronavirus.

Akindele-Bello was later arrested and subsequently prosecuted. The actress and her husband were both convicted and got 14 days community service and were also fined N100k each.

Recall a while ago, a Nigerian lawyer took to social media to explain in detail why Funke Akindele and her husband's conviction can't stand.

Identified as Inibehe Effiong, he stated that their conviction is unconstitutional. According to him, there is no provision under the Public Health Law or Infectious Disease Regulations that makes gathering with more than twenty persons a criminal offence.

Singer Teni teases her fans with plate of eba and assorted okro soup as she laments lockdown extension, shares video

Meanwhile, music legend, K1 De Ultimate has reacted via his media adviser, to the scandalous allegation suggesting he had an affair with the Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi 111's wife, Olori Badirat Ajoke.

In a statement shared to his official Facebook account, he denied the allegation. According to the music legend, the allegation is nothing but a lie from the 'pits of hell' aimed at dragging his name through the mud.

4 ways Nigerians are dealing with the COVID 19 lockdown | Legit TV

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...