Africa reports 17, 247 COVID-19 cases
- 8 hours 30 minutes ago
- 1
- 0
The death toll from the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic reached 910 as the number of confirmed cases hit 17,247 across the African continent as of Thursday, the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) said.
The Africa CDC, a specialised agency of the 55-member African Union (AU) Commission, in its latest situation update said that South Africa, with 2,506 confirmed cases ranked first among African countries most severely affected.
AU also mentioned Egypt with 2,505 cases, Algeria with 2,160 cases, as well as Morocco with 2,024 cases as other countries in the continent most severely affected.
The agency also said that some 3,546 people who have been infected with the COVID-19 have recovered.
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles