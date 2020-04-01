Home | News | General | COVID-19: Buhari’s aide attacks Dino Melaye for sharing video of Nigerians struggling for rice

President Muhammadu Buhari’s aide on new media, Bashir Ahmad has attacked a former lawmaker representing Kogi West at the Senate, Dino Melaye for sharing what he (Bashir) described as fake news.

Mr. Melaye had on Thursday posted a video showing a multitude of Nigerians struggling for some mini bags of rice being thrown to them from a trailer.

The former lawmaker had called out the President Muhammadu Buhari-led government to do something, alleging that Nigerians were starving.

But Mr. Ahmad, who was angered by the politician’s display, blasted him, adding that the video was recorded last year.

Bashir, while retweeting Melaye post, wrote, “#FakeNewsAlert; Sen Dino Melaye, a former member of @NGRSenate, with over 1 million followers sharing fake news, an old video recorded last year to make a point that will create more fear among Nigerians at a time of national emergency. Does it really give you joy @dino_melaye?”

Recall that President Buhari had on Monday extended the lockdown by 2 weeks.

However, Nigerians are lamenting the government’s failure to make available palliatives for them as they are mandated to stay at home.

The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Sadiya Umar, yesterday said the federal government considers Nigerians who buy N100 call credit and have less than N5000 in their bank accounts as poor and will ensure they get relief cash.

