COVID-19: Trump vows to reopen US despite 2,600 Americans dying in 24 hours

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  15 hours 51 minutes ago
US President, Donald Trump has vowed to unveil plans to reopen the country’s economy.

Trump claimed that the US had “passed the peak” of the Coronavirus crisis despite rise in death toll.

The pandemic which started in China late 2019 has since spread to all corners of the world, turning the global economy upside down.

Currently, the death toll from the dreaded virus has topped 133,000 with more than two million people infected.

US alone has recorded nearly 2,600 deaths in the past 24 hours.

Despite this, Trump told reporters during his daily briefing on Thursday that his “aggressive strategy” against Coronavirus was working and that “the data suggests that nationwide, we have passed the peak on new cases.”

The President further promised swift “guidelines” on reopening parts of the country.

He suggested that less-affected states could ease restrictions before May 1.

“We’ll be the comeback kids, all of us,” said Trump

