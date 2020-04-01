Home | News | General | Kenyans Duped Into Wearing Pants As Face Masks To Prevent COVID-19 (Photos)

In a rather unpleasant story, Kenyan residents of Murang’a were duped into wearing female panties, which were fashioned and presented as facemasks by unscrupulous dealers.

A section of the residents were now moving around wearing panties disguised as facemasks.

Some of the residents who spoke to television channel, Inooro TV confirmed this con and said they had been lured into buying the masks because they were cheap.

The flimsy masks cost Ksh.20 a piece which is very little money in Kenya.

The residents are not confident that the masks will suffice in protecting them from catching the coronavirus.

The conned residents said they only realized they were wearing panties, long after they had already bought the masks.

The residents have now appealed to the government to supply them with the proper and appropriate masks, as they fear the ones they have will not protect them.

The government however intervened and made sure the proper face masks were freely distributed to Murang’a residents.

This follows after the Kenyan Government ordered all Kenyans to wear facemasks at all times in the public.

According to the new law, if you fail to wear a mask in public you risk Ksh.20,000 fine or 6-month jail term

The Kenyan government also said any supermarket which serves customers who are not wearing protective masks, would be closed down upon discovery.

All Kenyans were ordered to wear protective masks all the time whilst using public transport.

So far Kenya has 225 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus and the Ministry of Health has set out stringent directives, which include wearing protective masks, frequent sanitization and social distance observations.

